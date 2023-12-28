MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 4.2%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 1,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

