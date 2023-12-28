Prom Price Hits $5.59 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00013146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $101.93 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,475.00 or 0.99971476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00187341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.92398017 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,410,569.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

