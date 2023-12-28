Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 28th (BHLB, CB, EIX, INBK, LC, MELI, MLR, MRVL, NRG, QRVO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 28th:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.