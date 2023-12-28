Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.66

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 38832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

