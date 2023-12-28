HMS Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.69. 167,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,774. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

