HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,663. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

