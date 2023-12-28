HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.73. 781,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

