Harrington Investments INC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.03. The company had a trading volume of 334,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,854. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

