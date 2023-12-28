First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.65

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 3940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8,301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 305,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after buying an additional 301,907 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

