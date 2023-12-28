Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Man Wah stock remained flat at $13.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.