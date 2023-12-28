Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,360.8% in December

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 1,360.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Juva Life Stock Performance

JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

