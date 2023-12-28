Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,360.8% in December

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 1,360.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Juva Life Stock Performance
JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Juva Life Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juva Life
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.