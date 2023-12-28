Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 1,600.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
EFAS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
