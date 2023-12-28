Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Up 1,651.9% in December

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, an increase of 1,651.9% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 206,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,463. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTTA ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

