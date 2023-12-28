Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 1,883.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

FFXDF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 10,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

