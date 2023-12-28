Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 2,700.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
MSLOY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.01.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
