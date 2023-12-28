Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 2,700.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

MSLOY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

