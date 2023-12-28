Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 1,853.3% in December

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 1,853.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Glucose Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 16,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,783. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
Glucose Health Company Profile
