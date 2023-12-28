Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 1,853.3% in December

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 1,853.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 16,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,783. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

