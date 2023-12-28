Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.52

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 11326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

