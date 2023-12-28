Insider Selling: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells 167,500 Shares of Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 167,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$25,125.00.
Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$220.00.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$375.00.
NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of TSE SFD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.16. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,117. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.65. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.12.
About NXT Energy Solutions
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NXT Energy Solutions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.