Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 22,335 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

EXR opened at $161.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

