ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 703,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.