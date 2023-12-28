Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 29,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,035. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

