Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.99. 392,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,147. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average is $242.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

