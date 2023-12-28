Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 2,911,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

