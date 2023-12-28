Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 61.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.92. 118,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,902. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.