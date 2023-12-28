10,000 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 76.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 2,512,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $13.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

