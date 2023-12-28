McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 25,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 278,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,352. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

