McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1,390.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 289,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.