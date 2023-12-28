Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

