McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 40,539 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 396,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

