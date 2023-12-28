Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 5,533,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,343,527. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

