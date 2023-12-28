GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 91,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,651. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

