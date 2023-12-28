GDS Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 327,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.