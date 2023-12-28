SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 82,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.