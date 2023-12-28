Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 2,129,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,276,083. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

