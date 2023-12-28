Verity & Verity LLC Buys 528 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.0 %

OMC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,757. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

