Verity & Verity LLC Buys 37,880 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,999. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

