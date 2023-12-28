MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $156,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 163,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 290,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock remained flat at $14.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

