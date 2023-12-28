ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $172.98

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.98, but opened at $178.51. ResMed shares last traded at $174.24, with a volume of 64,277 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.



