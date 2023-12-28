PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,299 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $23.66.

PureTech Health Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

