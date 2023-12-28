Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down to $462.25

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $462.25, but opened at $447.51. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $459.45, with a volume of 89,156 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

