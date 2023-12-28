Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 22.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 818,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.