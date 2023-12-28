Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 164,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,136. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

