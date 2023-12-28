Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,027. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.