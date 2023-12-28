iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IYR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,563. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

