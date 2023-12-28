Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 289,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

