The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lifted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,951. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.