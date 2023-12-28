Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 677,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,596. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

