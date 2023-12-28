Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises about 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 299,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,306. The firm has a market cap of $544.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

