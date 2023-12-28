iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 293,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.