Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,092. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

